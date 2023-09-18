Igwebuike reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday.
Igwebuike was elevated from the practice squad prior to Atlanta's 25-24 win over the Packers on Sunday, joining the team's active roster for a second straight week. He logged one offensive snap and failed to garner any stats for the second game in a row. Igwebuike will now have to wait for another potential elevation down the road.
