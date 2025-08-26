The Texans released Bryant on Tuesday.

Bryant played 13 games with the Raiders last season and posted nine catches (12 targets) for 86 yards. He signed with the Eagles in March and was subsequently traded to the Texans on Aug. 17 in a deal that had John Metchie going the other way. However, Bryant couldn't carve out a role, so the Texans' initial 53-man roster will feature tight ends Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover.