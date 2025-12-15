default-cbs-image
Bryant was not targeted over four snaps in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals in Week 15.

Bryant returned from a four-game absence due to neck and shoulder injuries but was a third tight end behind Dalton Schultz (53 snaps) and Cade Stover (41). With Stover back from injury, Bryant should settle into a depth role.

