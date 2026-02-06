Bryant ended the 2025 regular season with two receptions for seven yards on six targets. The tight end participated in 12 contests, missing four due to an injured reserve stint caused by neck and shoulder issues.

Bryant was mainly utilized as a blocking tight end for the Texans' offense and special teams throughout the 2025 regular season. In the postseason, the 27-year-old was able to show his receiving potential by logging three receptions for 21 yards on six targets in the AFC divisional round loss to the Patriots. Bryant will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, meaning the Texans will have to negotiate a new contract if they wish to maintain the tight end.