Texans' Harrison Bryant: Cleared to return Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (neck/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Bryant has been cleared to return Sunday from a four-game absence due to shoulder and neck injuries. The sixth-year pro will join Cade Stover as the Texans' backup tight ends behind Dalton Schultz.
