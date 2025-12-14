Texans' Harrison Bryant: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (neck) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Bryant has been sidelined since Week 11 and has the chance to return after a minimum stint on injured reserve. He remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and his status will only become official shortly before the 1 pm ET kickoff.
