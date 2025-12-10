Texans' Harrison Bryant: Designated for return from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (neck/shoulder) had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday.
Bryant remains on injured reserve, where he was placed Nov. 15, but he can rejoin his teammates at practice. The Texans have 21 days to add Bryant back to the active roster, and such a move could occur prior to Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Bryant's participation level in practice will provide insight on how close he is to returning to game action.
