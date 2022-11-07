Eason was let go from the Panthers' practice squad Monday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Sam Darnold (ankle) coming off injured reserve, Eason was the odd man out in the Panthers' quarterback room, getting cut Monday. The 24-year-old joined Carolina's practice unit in late August and was elevated to serve as a backup on two occasions this season and appeared in the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Rams, passing for 59 yards and an interception after he entered the contest for an injured PJ Walker. Eason will likely find another shot with a new team's practice unit in the near future.