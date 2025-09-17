Thomas (wrist) practiced fully Wednesday.

Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union previously reported that coach Liam Coen acknowledged Monday that Thomas approached Week 2 action with a wrist injury, but the wideout still managed to record a 94 percent snap share in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Bengals. With a full practice under his belt Wednesday, Thomas is slated to face the Texans this weekend, and in the process maintain his key role in the Jaguars passing attack. Through two games to date, Thomas has been targeted 19 times (including 12 times versus Cincinnati), but has caught just five passes for 60 yards in that span. While the 2024 first-rounder's slow start is mildly concerning, assuming he's not hampered by his wrist issue, a spike in production and efficiency seems inevitable for the talented 22-year-old, who compiled a 87/1,282/10 receiving line (on 133 targets) in 17 regular-season games last year.