Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said that Thomas (shoulder) was a "full go" at Tuesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Thomas injured his shoulder in a joint practice with the Buccaneers one week earlier, but he avoided a major scare and was back on the field a few days later while sporting a no-contact jersey. The wideout was seemingly able to shed that jersey and take some contact during Tuesday's session, so he looks like he'll be in the clear for the Jaguars' Sept. 13 season opener versus the Browns.