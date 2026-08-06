Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez: Active practice Thursday

Rodriguez had his most active practice of training camp thus far Thursday, according to John Shipley of SI.com.

Per Shipley, where Rodriguez, who took several carries in team drills, stood out the most Thursday was when the Jaguars ran plays backed up at their own 1-yard line, a scenario in which all of Rodriguez's carries went for positive yards during the session. Shipley adds that the free-agent addition, who profiles as a power back, could carve out a key role when it comes to goal-line carries, an area that fellow RB Bhayshul Tuten made his mark in last season. In any case, looking ahead to Week 1, a committee approach featuring Tuten and Rodriguez seems a likely outcome, with LeQuint Allen also in the mix to handle complementary backfield touches.