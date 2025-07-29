Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Dealing with back spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mekari (lower back) is not expected to miss an extended period of time,Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.
Mekari left practice early last week and is yet to return to the field, but head coach Liam Cohen said he isn't dealing with anything serious. The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville in March after spending the first six years of his career in Baltimore and starting all 17 games last season. He is set to play a big role in the interior of the offensive line, and the team says they feel no need to rush his return.
