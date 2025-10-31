Initial testing on Hunter's knee revealed that the wideout's ACL is intact, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site, coach Liam Coen announced Friday that Hunter is slated to go on IR, which will cause him to miss at least four games. Beyond that, the rookie first-rounder will need to go through additional testing to determine both the extent of his non-contact knee injury, as well as how long he'll be sidelined, with no answers on that front expected before next week. In Hunter's looming absence, the Jaguars' top three wide receivers likely will be Brian Thomas (shoulder), Dyami Brown and Parker Washington.