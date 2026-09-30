Hunter played five offensive snaps in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Patriots.

He failed to see a target in the passing game for the second straight week and is clearly not in the team's plans on that side of the ball with everyone healthy at wideout. Hunter would likely need one or even two injuries ahead of him on the depth chart to see significant snaps on offense. On defense against New England, Hunter logged four tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup, including his first career regular-season interception.