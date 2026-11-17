Hunter caught both of his targets for 16 yards, recorded a three-yard carry and contributed five tackles (three solo) and an interception during the Jaguars' 40-23 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Fifty-six of Hunter's 62 snaps Sunday came on defense, and that's where he made his biggest impact with a diving interception on a Cam Ward pass intended for Elic Ayomanor, and the Jaguars' offense converted that takeaway into a field goal 10 plays later. Hunter's impact on both sides of the ball have been undeniable: He has 28 catches on 45 targets for 298 yards and a touchdown, along with 36 tackles (24 solo) and seven pass defenses (including three interceptions) through nine regular-season games. The Jaguars will hit the road for Week 11 against the Giants on Nov. 22.