Hunter played six offensive snaps but didn't record a target during the Jaguars' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

It was a slight increase from the four offensive snaps Hunter played in Week 1 against the Browns. The second-year pro mostly saw the field on defense Sunday, playing 37 of 62 defensive snaps (59.7 percent) and finishing with four solo tackles and a pass defense. Hunter's involvement on offense figures to be minimal, given the plethora of targets Trevor Lawrence has at his disposal in Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas and Brenton Strange.