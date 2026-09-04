Hunter spent the last two weeks of training camp primarily at cornerback, while logging only occasional snaps at wide receiver, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

After his rookie 2025 season came to an abrupt end after Week 7 due to an isolated LCL injury in his right knee, Hunter still was expected to play both wide receiver and cornerback in 2026, but the breakdown of reps between the two wasn't entirely clear until the Jaguars posted their first unofficial depth chart of training camp. Therein, he was listed as a starting CB and reserve WR, and his practice reps trended in that direction as August went on. It's thus unclear what kind of role Hunter can expect on offense to begin the campaign, especially in a position group that rosters Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers (hand) and rookie sixth-rounders Josh Cameron and C.J. Williams.