Jared Pinkney: Waived by Rams
RotoWire Staff
The Rams waived Pinkney on Tuesday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Pinkney appeared in two games with the Lions last year but wasn't targeted. He landed a contract with the Rams in June but was unable to make the team's 53-man roster.
