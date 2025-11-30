Jets' Arian Smith: Not playing Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Smith is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He consistently logged significant offensive snap counts earlier in the season but has seen his playing time wane since New York traded for wideouts John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell. Given Smith's lack of production this season (six catches on 10 targets for 47 yards over 331 offensive snaps spanning 11 games), he may be getting phased out of New York's plans for game days.
More News
-
Jets' Arian Smith: Not targeted in Week 12•
-
Jets' Arian Smith: Blanked as snap share dips Week 11•
-
Jets' Arian Smith: Leads Jets WRs in Week 10 snaps•
-
Jets' Arian Smith: Catches lone target in Week 8 win•
-
Jets' Arian Smith: Non-factor in Wilson's absence•
-
Jets' Arian Smith: Goes without catch in Week 6•