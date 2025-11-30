Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Smith is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He consistently logged significant offensive snap counts earlier in the season but has seen his playing time wane since New York traded for wideouts John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell. Given Smith's lack of production this season (six catches on 10 targets for 47 yards over 331 offensive snaps spanning 11 games), he may be getting phased out of New York's plans for game days.