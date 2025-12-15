Smith didn't record a reception on two targets in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Smith hadn't received a target in his previous four games and was unable to haul in either of his opportunities during Sunday's loss. The rookie wideout from Georgia has made 13 appearances this season, catching six of 12 targets for 47 tards while rushing three times for 11 yards. He's expected to remain a depth option in the Jets' receiving corps in the Week 16 matchup against the Saints.