Jets' Arian Smith: Not targeted in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith rushed once for eight yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.
Smith hasn't seen many opportunities since the Jets traded for wide receivers John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell, as the rookie fourth-round pick has gone three consecutive games without a target. Smith has promising speed but hasn't exceeded two touches on offense in any game.
