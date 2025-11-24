default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith rushed once for eight yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

Smith hasn't seen many opportunities since the Jets traded for wide receivers John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell, as the rookie fourth-round pick has gone three consecutive games without a target. Smith has promising speed but hasn't exceeded two touches on offense in any game.

More News