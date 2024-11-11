Hall rushed 10 times for 52 yards and caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Arizona.

Hall performed well on a per-touch basis Sunday, but the rushing attack was placed on the back burner after the Jets fell behind big in the second half. The speedy tailback remains one of the few bright spots for New York in 2024, providing consistent value for fantasy managers amid the team's struggles through 10 weeks. Hall should remain a strong play against the Colts next Sunday.