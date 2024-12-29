Hall rushed 10 times for 45 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Hall had an 18-yard run wiped out by a penalty in the first quarter, which was one yard longer than his longest official run of the afternoon. He was finding some decent running room early, but the Jets largely abandoned the run after falling into a significant hole. Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen combined for nine carries, and the Jets will likely keep both rookies involved in the offense against the Dolphins in Week 18 against the Dolphins, lowering Hall's ceiling.