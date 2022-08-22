Huff is currently dealing with an oblique injury that will leave him questionable heading into the Jets' preseason matchup Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Huff is expected to miss only a few days after being sidelined in practice due to this injury, though there has been no update on his status since. Should the 24-year-old ultimately prove unable to play, defensive ends Jabari Zuniga, Micheal Clemons and Bradlee Anae should see additional snaps during Monday's exhibition against the Falcons.