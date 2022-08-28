Davis caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants.

Davis' reception came on New York's second offensive play. Although the veteran didn't feature for long, it was another opportunity to work with quarterback Joe Flacco, who will likely start in Week 1 with Zach Wilson (knee) still sidelined. After posting 34 catches on 59 targets for 492 yards and four touchdowns in nine games for the Jets last season, Davis faces added competition from rookie first-rounder Garrett Wilson heading into the upcoming campaign, when Elijah Moore is anticipated to make a leap as well.