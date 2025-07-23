Corley (undisclosed) participated in Wednesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Corley missed most of OTAs and minicamp due to an undisclosed injury. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday but struggled during 11-on-11 drills, and the 2024 third-rounder will have to make the most of his reps during training camp to earn a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign. Corley played just 80 offensive snaps across nine regular-season games last year, posting three catches (on six targets) for 16 yards while rushing for 26 yards on two carries.