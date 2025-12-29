Corley caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers in Week 17.

Corley, whose playing time ticked up the last few weeks, played the third most snaps at wide receiver behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. As has been the case all season, however, the Browns' offense is not set up to provide value to multiple targets -- particularly at wideout -- and Corley has just four catches for 25 yards over the last three games. He's made a bigger impression as a kickoff returner, but that role went away Sunday, as the Browns tapped Trayveon Williams for that duty.