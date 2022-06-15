Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Becton (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Becton started 13 games at left tackle as a rookie, but he suffered an MCL injury during Week 1 of the 2021 campaign and was ultimately sidelined for the entire season. George Fant replaced the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 Draft at left tackle and played well enough to compete with Becton for the starting gig to during the offseason. It's encouraging to hear Saleh say Becton is making good progress, but the Louisville product will have to do more than just go through the motions if he wants to reclaim his starting gig.