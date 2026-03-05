Mekhi Becton: Released by Los Angeles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers released Becton on Wednesday.
Becton signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chargers last offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles. In his lone season with Los Angeles, Becton appeared in 15 regular-season games, making 14 starts at right guard. He wasn't the same player he was with Philadelphia and will now be hunting for a new team.
