Taylor completed seven of 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 21 yards after replacing Justin Fields (concussion) in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Taylor played the final two drives after Fields exited in the fourth quarter. The passing attack looked more effective with Taylor in the game, as Fields threw for only 27 yards prior to his injury. Taylor's touchdown pass was a five-yarder to Jeremy Ruckert to finish off the scoring Sunday. Fields will be hard-pressed to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol prior to the Jets' Week 4 road game in Tampa Bay, so Taylor could be in line to make the 59th regular-season start of his NFL career.