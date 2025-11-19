Kyle Trask: Joins Falcons' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trask signed with the Falcons' practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.
The 2021 second-round pick from Florida was cut by Tampa Bay in late August after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but he's since found work in Atlanta. Trask is now expected to operate as the Falcons' emergency third quarterback, playing behind Kirk Cousins and Easton Stick.
More News
-
Kyle Trask: Cut by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Bucs reportedly moving on•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Sharp but risk-averse Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Starting in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Poor showing in second exhibition•
-
Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Slated to back up Mayfield again•