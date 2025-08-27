Kyle Trask: Cut by Bucs
Trask (shoulder) was released Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Trask lost the backup quarterback battle to Teddy Bridgewater. The 2021 second-round pick's tenure with the Buccaneers comes to an end after four years, during which Trask didn't log a regular-season start. Trask has been among the numerous NFL underachievers from Florida's prolific 2020 NCAA offense, which also included 2021 first-round picks Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney. With his shoulder healed, Trask will look to latch on with another team, though it will likely be on a practice squad.
