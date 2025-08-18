Trask completed three of 10 passes for 19 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Buccaneers' 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers on Saturday night. He also rushed once for four yards.

Trask entered the game after starter Teddy Bridgewater, who he's trying to hold off for the No. 2 quarterback job. While Bridgewater looked impressive -- especially for a player who signed about halfway through training camp -- and led the Buccaneers to two touchdowns, Trask's performance over his four possessions was essentially the opposite. Tampa Bay's offense netted all of 44 yards across the quartet of drives, with each culminating in punts. Trask did put together a much better performance in the preseason opener against the Titans, when he completed 12 of 16 passes for 129 yards; however, the fact Bridgewater has proven a quick study in coordinator Josh Grizzard's offense presumably narrows the gap between both players considerably, and Saturday night's preseason finale against the Bills could serve as the platform for each to cement their fate come roster cutdowns.