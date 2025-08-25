Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Bucs reportedly moving on
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Buccaneers plan to move on from Trask, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Per Fowler, Trask -- who is dealing with a minor shoulder issue -- is in line to be cut with an injury designation and then revert to IR. Once that happens, the QB will look to reach an injury settlement with the Buccaneers, which would allow him to sign elsewhere once he's healthy. As a result of the looming move, Teddy Bridgewater is set to serve as Baker Mayfield's top backup ahead of Week 1.
