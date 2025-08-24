Trask started Saturday night's 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills and completed 13 of 17 passes for 93 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding one rush for four yards.

Trask played the entire first half with Teddy Bridgewater sidelined due to an illness. As his final line indicates, Trask stuck to high-percentage throws for the most part, and he capped off his performance with a one-yard TD pass to Tez Johnson with under a minute remaining in the first half. Despite Bridgewater having played in just one preseason game and Trask having put together a solid exhibition slate overall, there's still a possibility the latter is on the outside looking in come final roster cuts.