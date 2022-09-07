The Eagles released Perine from their practice squad Wednesday.
Perine landed a spot on the Eagles' practice squad after being waived by the Jets, who drafted the running back in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft. As a rookie, Perine totaled 75 touches for 295 yards and two scores, but he saw limited action in 2021 and now finds himself as a free agent heading into 2022.
More News
-
La'Mical Perine: Joins Philly's practice squad•
-
La'Mical Perine: Let go by Jets•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Falls flat in preseason finale•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Finds end zone against Falcons•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Solid showing in preseason opener•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Just eight touches all season•