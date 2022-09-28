St. Brown (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
St. Brown continued playing after rolling his right ankle in the second quarter of a 28-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, and while the injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, it's unclear if he'll be able to practice this week. Fellow Lions wideout Josh Reynolds, also dealing with an ankle injury, will be held out of Wednesday's practice (along with TE T.J. Hockenson and RB D'Andre Swift).
