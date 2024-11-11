Davis recorded four solo tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in Sunday's 26-23 win over Houston.

Davis came into Week 10 without an interception on the year, but that changed quickly. He picked off C.J. Stroud on the first play of the second half before securing another interception later in the third quarter. The performance marked the first time in the cornerback's seven-year NFL career that he was able to snag multiple interceptions in one game. Davis has now produced 47 total tackles (37 solo), two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries over nine games in 2024.