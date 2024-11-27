Montgomery (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Montgomery missed the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Colts but said afterward he would be ready by Thursday. It's not entirely clear that his optimistic assessment was accurate, but the fact that the Lions listed him as a full practice participant Wednesday is a positive sign. However, the Lions held only walk-through practices on a short week, which means Montgomery didn't really get to test his injured ankle in drills against teammates. Fantasy managers will want to check back for the final call on Montgomery's active status 90 minutes before the 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday.