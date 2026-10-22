Montgomery (groin) isn't practicing Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson adds that Montgomery is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Giants, though that may just be conjecture from Wilson at this point. In any event, Montgomery's chances of suiting up look slim at best, as he has yet to practice since exiting during Houston's Week 5 win over the Titans. Woody Marks started in Montgomery's absence against the Jaguars in Week 6, and Marks is poised to lead the backfield again Sunday, with Dare Ogunbowale likely to fill a change-of-pace role and Jawhar Jordan (quadriceps) no longer a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad due to the latter's placement on the practice squad injured list.