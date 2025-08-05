default-cbs-image
O'Connor exited Monday's practice with a leg injury and was unable to return, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 31-year-old defensive lineman appeared in 12 regular-season games with the Lions last season, logging 18 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, while playing a career-high 236 defensive snaps along Detroit's defensive line.

