Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Exits practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Connor exited Monday's practice with a leg injury and was unable to return, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The 31-year-old defensive lineman appeared in 12 regular-season games with the Lions last season, logging 18 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, while playing a career-high 236 defensive snaps along Detroit's defensive line.
