Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lions placed O'Connor (knee) on injured reserve Friday.
O'Connor didn't practice at all last week and missed Sunday's game against Washington. He was unable to return to practice this week and has consequently been placed on IR. The veteran defensive end must now miss at least four contests, so he won't be eligible to return until Sunday, Dec. 14 versus the Rams.
