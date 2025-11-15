default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Lions placed O'Connor (knee) on injured reserve Friday.

O'Connor didn't practice at all last week and missed Sunday's game against Washington. He was unable to return to practice this week and has consequently been placed on IR. The veteran defensive end must now miss at least four contests, so he won't be eligible to return until Sunday, Dec. 14 versus the Rams.

More News