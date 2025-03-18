Now Playing

O'Connor and the Lions agreed on a contract Tuesday.

O'Connor will return to Detroit after recording a career-high 18 total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 12 regular-season games in 2024. The defensive end will provide the Lions with another depth option behind Aidan Hutchinson (lower leg) and Josh Paschal in 2025.

