O'Connor and the Lions agreed on a contract Tuesday.
O'Connor will return to Detroit after recording a career-high 18 total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 12 regular-season games in 2024. The defensive end will provide the Lions with another depth option behind Aidan Hutchinson (lower leg) and Josh Paschal in 2025.
More News
-
Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Earns rotational defensive role•
-
Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Not playing against Washington•
-
Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Sits out practice Tuesday•
-
Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Done for night•
-
Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Questionable to return to SNF•
-
Lions' Patrick O'Connor: Finds new home•