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Lions' Sam LaPorta: Cleared for training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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LaPorta (herniated disc) was fully cleared earlier this month, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

LaPorta was limited during OTAs and minicamp while rehabbing from back surgery, but now he's on track to participate in training camp with the expectation that he'll be available to work fully in the process, while his initial level of practice involvement will be determined by the Lions. As the coming season approaches, LaPorta is slated to remain on the fantasy radar as a key cog in Detroit's offense while working as the team's top pass-catching tight end. Prior to his injury, LaPorta logged a 40-489-3 line on 49 targets in nine regular-season contests in 2025.

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