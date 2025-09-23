default-cbs-image
The Vikings cut Jackson from the practice squad Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Jackson failed to make the Vikings' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He opted to stay in Minnesota as a member of the practice squad, but the 28-year-old wideout will now look to join a team in need of depth at the position. Jackson last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Vikings, when he served in a special-teams role across three games.

