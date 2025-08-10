Jackson caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 20-10 preseason win over the Texans.

With Jordan Addison (suspension) set to miss the first three games of the regular season, Jalen Nailor will line up as the Vikings' No. 2 receiver opposite Justin Jefferson (hamstring), creating a camp competition for the No. 3 job between Jackson and 2025 third-round pick Tai Felton. Felton has the draft pedigree in his favor, but Jackson may be emerging as the frontrunner nonetheless, and his performance Saturday was a notch better than Felton's 2-14-0 line on two targets. Jackson's only NFL experience to date consists of three games for Minnesota in 2023, when he mainly played special teams.