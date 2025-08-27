Jackson was signed to the Vikings' practice squad Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official website reports.

Jackson went unclaimed on waivers after Minnesota cut him loose Tuesday, and he will now open the year as a member of the team's practice squad. The wide receiver spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign with the Vikings' practice squad, and he'll look to earn an elevation to the active roster at some point this season, something he didn't accomplish last year.