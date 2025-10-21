Turner reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Turner was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons, failing to record any stats on offensive while playing 10 snaps with the unit. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) unavailable, Turner's 10 offensive snaps ranked fourth at wide receiver, behind Jauan Jennings (57), Kendrick Bourne (52) and Demarcus Robinson (23). Additionally, Turner compiled two tackles on kick coverage and one takedown on punt coverage in Week 7. The wide receiver will now have to be officially signed to the active roster to appear in another game this season.