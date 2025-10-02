default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The 49ers elevated Turner from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Rams.

Turner will provide the 49ers with much-need depth at wide receiver due to the absences of Jauan Jennings (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and rookie fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins (calf). Turner was elevated to the active roster for the 49ers' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, when he played eight snaps (one on offense, seven on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise.

More News