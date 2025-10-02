The 49ers elevated Turner from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Rams.

Turner will provide the 49ers with much-need depth at wide receiver due to the absences of Jauan Jennings (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and rookie fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins (calf). Turner was elevated to the active roster for the 49ers' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, when he played eight snaps (one on offense, seven on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise.