The NFL playoffs are here, and I love doing playoff challenge leagues. Why stop setting Fantasy Football lineups if we don't have to just yet?
Now, there are many different forms of playoff challenge leagues, so knowing your rules are important. There are total points leagues throughout the postseason, leagues where you can only use someone once in each round and Guillotine leagues, among others.
The way to approach any playoff challenge league is to map out the NFL postseason. Decide what teams you think will advance to Super Bowl LIX, and build out playoff scenarios.
For example, here is my playoff picture. In the AFC, I expect the Bills, Ravens and Chargers to advance past the wild-card round. I have Kansas City and Buffalo attending the championship round, and the Chiefs will advance to the Super Bowl.
In the NFC, I have the Eagles, Buccaneers and Rams winning in the wild-card round. Philadelphia and Detroit will advance to the championship round, and the Lions will play in the Super Bowl.
My playoff-challenge rankings are reflected in those predictions. Again, I encourage you to build your own path to the Super Bowl -- and check your league settings. But this is how I expect the playoffs to go and which players will be around the longest in the upcoming NFL postseason.
Quarterbacks
1. Jared Goff
2. Josh Allen
4. Jalen Hurts
10. Sam Darnold
11. Jordan Love
12. Bo Nix
13. C.J. Stroud
14. Russell Wilson
Running backs
1. Jahmyr Gibbs
3. James Cook
6. J.K. Dobbins
7. Bucky Irving
8. Josh Jacobs
9. Aaron Jones
10. Isiah Pacheco
11. Kareem Hunt
12. Joe Mixon
13. Brian Robinson Jr.
14. Rachaad White
15. David Montgomery
16. Jaylen Warren
17. Najee Harris
18. Austin Ekeler
20. Justice Hill
21. Javonte Williams
22. Ty Johnson
23. Audric Estime
24. Cam Akers
25. Samaje Perine
26. Ray Davis
27. Gus Edwards
28. Hassan Haskins
29. Kenneth Gainwell
30. Ronnie Rivers
Wide receivers
2. A.J. Brown
3. Puka Nacua
4. Mike Evans
10. DeVonta Smith
11. Jalen McMillan
12. Jordan Addison
13. Terry McLaurin
14. Nico Collins
15. Courtland Sutton
16. Quentin Johnston
17. George Pickens
18. Romeo Doubs
19. Cooper Kupp
20. Jayden Reed
21. Rashod Bateman
22. Dontayvion Wicks
23. Zay Flowers
24. Marquise Brown
25. Amari Cooper
26. DeAndre Hopkins
27. Olamide Zaccheus
28. Marvin Mims
29. Keon Coleman
31. Mack Hollins
33. Jalen Nailor
34. Joshua Palmer
35. Tylan Wallace
36. Devaughn Vele
37. John Metchie III
38. Sterling Shepard
39. Robert Woods
40. Tutu Atwell
Tight end
1. Travis Kelce
2. Sam LaPorta
3. Mark Andrews
7. Cade Otton
8. Will Dissly
10. Zach Ertz
11. Tucker Kraft
12. Pat Freiermuth
13. Dalton Schultz
14. Tyler Higbee
Kicker
1. Jake Bates
2. Tyler Bass
5. Jake Elliott
8. Josh Karty
10. Brandon McManus
11. Zane Gonzalez
12. Wil Lutz
13. Chris Boswell
14. Ka'imi Fairbairn
D/ST
1. Eagles
2. Chiefs
3. Ravens
4. Bills
5. Lions
6. Chargers
7. Vikings
8. Buccaneers
9. Rams
10. Broncos
11. Packers
12. Commanders
13. Steelers
14. Texans